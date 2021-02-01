Australia says Myanmar army must release elected leaders 'immediately'

SYDNEY (AFP, REUTERS) - Australia on Monday (Jan 1) demanded Myanmar's army immediately release de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected leaders, warning the military was "once again seeking to seize control" of the country.

"We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully," foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement.

Ms Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained early Monday as part of an apparent coup, after their National League for Democracy won an election landslide.

Myanmar's polls in November were only the second democratic elections the country has seen since it emerged from the 49-year grip of military rule in 2011.

"We strongly support the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election," Ms Payne said.

Meanwhile, Japan said it currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar, but it is watching the situation, a foreign ministry official said.

There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the government had been advising citizens to put off travel there, said the official, who asked to remain unidentified, adding that there are no plans at this point to change that advisory.