Singapore expresses 'grave concern' over Myanmar's political crisis

SINGAPORE - Singapore on Monday (Feb 1) expressed "grave concern" over the political crisis in Myanmar.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and hope all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome," said a spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"Myanmar is a close friend of Singapore and key member of Asean (Association of South-east Asian Nations). We hope that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible."

A state of emergency has been declared in Myanmar after the country's military detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top leaders on Monday.

A statement signed by the new acting president Myint Swe, a former general who had been vice-president, said the move was needed to preserve the "stability" of the state, accusing the country's election commission of failing to address "huge irregularities" in the November election.

In view of the fluid situation, MFA said Singaporeans in Myanmar are advised to remain vigilant, monitor local news closely and follow the advice of the local authorities. Singaporeans in Myanmar are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA.

Those who are in need of consular assistance while in Myanmar should contact the Singapore Embassy in Yangon on +95-1-9-559-001 or 09-250-863-840.

They can also contact the MFA Duty office (24-hours) on +65-6379 8800/8855.