News analysis
Myanmar coup: Military gives up 'co-habitation' with civilian government
BANGKOK - After denying that it had threatened to stage a coup and slamming diplomatic missions for not having "proper knowledge of what has actually happened", Myanmar's military on Monday morning (Feb 1) detained the country's top civilian leaders and pulled the plug on phone lines, television channels and mobile Internet connections.
A state of emergency was declared.
