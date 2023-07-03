MFP-led coalition resolves Thai House Speaker dispute with nominee from minority party

BANGKOK – The weeks-long tussle between two major coalition partners over the role of House Speaker has reached a breakthrough after both parties agreed to nominate a third allied party leader for the post.

Mr Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, 79, a veteran politician who leads the Prachachat Party, a minor party in the eight-party alliance hoping to form Thailand’s post-election government, will be put forward for the House Speakership seat, said Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

“(This resolution) shows unity, the principle of compromise and sacrifice for the goal of forming a coalition government... It shows that all parties can find common ground,” said Mr Pita.

Meanwhile, MFP will take the First Deputy House Speaker seat, while Pheu Thai will fill the role of the Second Deputy Speaker, he said at an eleventh hour press conference on Monday evening.

Negotiations between MFP and Pheu Thai were gridlocked when both parties vied for the position.

Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai said that his party had suggested Mr Wan Muhamad for the seat as he was a neutral candidate, and the move could resolve the dispute between them.

The decision to nominate Mr Wan Muhamad comes a day before the Lower House is expected to choose its House Speaker and deputies on Tuesday. It also follows weeks of conflicting statements and speculation by both parties.

Since the eight parties agreed to form a 312-member bloc in hopes of forming the next government, MFP and Pheu Thai, which respectively received the most and second-most votes in polls, have been at loggerheads over who would get the top legislative role.

MFP, which campaigned on progressive and liberal policies, was the winner of the May election with 151 seats; Pheu Thai won 141 seats. The two parties bagged the bulk of the 500 MP seats and had overwhelmingly beaten the outgoing government parties that have links to the royalist military.

Prachachat, which has its supporter base in the far south of the country, is the third largest in the coalition bloc, with nine MPs.

Mr Wan Muhamad has held various Cabinet positions such as House Speaker and deputy prime minister in previous governments, including during the administration of the Thai Rak Thai, a predecessor of Pheu Thai.

The House Speaker presides over the House of Representatives and is responsible for directing parliamentary proceedings, including administrative and legal matters. They include deciding the date on which Parliament votes for the prime minister, which is expected some time in mid-July.