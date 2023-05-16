Move Forward Party HQ lies at the heart of the orange wave in Thailand elections

BANGKOK - A 30-minute drive out of central Bangkok lies the heart of Thailand’s latest orange obsession.

A seven-storey building, at the entrance of a narrow street in a residential neighbourhood, houses the Move Forward Party. With no large sign or even its distinctive orange logo out front, there is little evidence that this is where the party’s stunning win in Sunday’s election was devised through many hours of planning.

The biggest winner, Move Forward claimed 151 of the 500 seats up for grabs in Parliament’s Lower House, according to unofficial tallies by the election commission.

Should official results and ongoing talks to form a coalition government support this mandate, the seven-storey building will likely be the home of Thailand’s main ruling party.

“I still can’t believe the results,” said Ms Supapan Palangsak, 52, who manages the shop selling Move Forward merchandise in the building. “We were all celebrating right here that night.”

The party’s reformist policies, that call for the end of military conscription, legalising same-sex marriage and amending the law against royal defamation, have often been thought to be too radical for mainstream Thai politics.

But after it won the largest share of the popular vote, the Thai people’s desire for change is clear, said analysts.

On Tuesday morning, reporters camped in the lobby of the Move Forward headquarters, with cameras and microphones set up for possible interviews and press conferences, or to capture any development in ongoing negotiations to form the next government.

Leader Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, and other party executives are trying to assemble a coalition of 309 MPs from six non-military affiliated parties, including the Thaksin Shinawatra-linked Pheu Thai Party.

With redbrick walls and New York loft-style decor, the building is the main destination for meetings, press conferences and – as evidenced from the well-stocked bar at its second-floor cafe – party celebrations.

Much like a typical start-up, its conference rooms and offices are named, and its chosen theme speaks volumes of the party’s message and policies.