Malaysian PM Mahathir, Johor Crown Prince should stop their public feud: Johor PKR chief

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim should stop their public feud, says Johor PKR chief Hassan Karim.

He urged the two to make use of the holy month of Ramadan to put an end to their public dispute.

"Dr Mahathir is the country's executive leader, he is a statesman. It is not nice for him to continue the feud, which sometimes seems like a personal attack on Tunku Ismail," Mr Hassan said on Monday (May 6).

He added that Crown Prince Tunku Ismail, also known as "TMJ", could lose the respect of the people and have his image as a "charismatic, smart and brave leader" scarred if he continues to openly go against the Premier as Dr Mahathir is the democratically elected leader, chosen by the people.

The Pasir Gudang MP made the comments in a statement on Monday, adding that it was important for the state and federal government to build a good relationship.

He also said that he is ready to be a bridge between both parties.

"As both a Johorean and a Malaysian, I believe it is important to maintain a positive, and constructive relationship between Putrajaya and the Johor Palace as this will help develop the state as well as solve the problems faced by the people here," he said.

Mr Hassan said that a good relationship between Dr Mahathir, Crown Prince Tunku Ibrahim and Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar would make it easier for the state government as well as Johor Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal to carry out their duties.

The Crown Prince and Dr Mahathir are caught up in an open dispute where both parties have slammed each other.

Dr Mahathir has called Crown Prince Tunku Ismail a "little boy who does not know anything", while the Johor royal has claimed the Johor royal family was a victim of "character assassination".