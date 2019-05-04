Johor royalty victim of 'character assassination', says Crown Prince

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim claims that the Johor royal family is a victim of character assassination and being unfairly criticised over the Rapid Transit System (RTS) project.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (May 4), the Johor Crown Prince claimed that many of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's noble deeds were not brought to the attention of the public.

He first retweeted Sultan Ibrahim's statement about handing over a plot of land in Bukit Chagar to the government without any cost if it is involved in the RTS project.

"How much land has the Johor Sultan given to the people and the government until now? Millions have been given to the government. His Majesty managed to settle the government's debt in his second year as sultan. How many millions were given to foundations? News of his good deeds were not publicised," he tweeted.

"Land for mosques and temples. People going to Haj pilgrims? Thousands were aided by His Majesty. Donations to hospitals. No news," he added in another tweet.

Crown Prince Tunku Ismail then added that "only the 'bad news' was brought to the public's attention".

When another Twitter user asked where the "millions" came from, the Johor Crown Prince said that the royal family had been involved in various businesses since 1897, and their allowances (as provided by the state) were donated to various foundations.

He said there was "no news" of these deeds and added: "We are living in a world of perception. This is what you call character assassination."