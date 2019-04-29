Johor prince Tunku Idris indicates he will contest in next Malaysia General Election

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Will Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibni Sultan Ibrahim contest in the 15th General Election?

In an Instagram story, the prince posted a black and white picture of himself in formal dress, with the caption "I'm running #PRU15".

At the time of writing, the post - which has a 24-hour shelf life - is no longer available in his list of Instagram stories.

Sin Chew Daily reported that in another Instagram story, the prince carried out a survey where 75 per cent of the respondents wanted him to contest in Muar while 25 per cent chose Mersing.

The current Muar MP is Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, while the Mersing MP is Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad. Both are Bersatu members.

However, it has yet to be confirmed if the prince was serious about contesting.

The post came after Mr Syed Saddiq said his relationship with Tunku Idris' brother, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, had soured.

Related Story Crown prince can be changed, says Mahathir amid tensions with Johor royalty

Related Story Mahathir v Johor royals: Bad blood stretches back to 1990s

Mr Syed Saddiq claimed that Tunku Ismail had made some demands before and after the 14th General Election that made him "uncomfortable".

Following the Instagram story posted by Tunku Idris, many have commented on another post on the prince's Instagram post, encouraging him to contest.