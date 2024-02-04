Malaysia to take action against ‘energy stick’ inhalers targeting children

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s health ministry is set to take action against a new trend of products called “energy sticks” that are targeted at children.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the ministry has been made aware of the device after receiving multiple complaints and alerts through social media.

“I have personally received multiple direct alerts on it (energy sticks),” said Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly.

“I have already informed the director-general and deputy director on the issue and we will take action soon.”

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the Liver Cancer Awareness Day ceremony at Komune Living and Wellness on Feb 4.

His response came after local public health group Public Health Malaysia voiced concerns in a Facebook post on Feb 3 over “energy sticks” being sold in Malaysia and its rising popularity among minors in particular.

Local advertisements for the products show a two-pronged nasal inhaler filled with oils, mint or camphor.

The products are supposedly being sold for as low as RM2.50 (70 Singapore cents), with the low price and ease of use being heavily aimed at children.

The products have already exploded in popularity among primary and secondary schoolchildren in China, reported the South China Morning Post in November 2023. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

