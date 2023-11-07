‘They almost look like toys’: New vape designs’ appeal to the youth is worrying, say experts

NEW YORK – Ms Alexa Addison remembers what vapes looked like when she was in high school. The dominant e-cigarette was Juul, a slim, black rectangle with sharp corners that resembled a flash drive.

By the time Ms Addison, 19, started college at the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2022, the vape du jour had shifted. She saw many of her classmates brandishing Elf Bars, brightly coloured e-cigarettes that looked like ombré AirPods cases, with gently sloped chimneys for inhalation.

She bought flavours like piña colada and strawberry-kiwi, and took pictures when the candy-coloured gradients of the devices coordinated with her outfits.

Soon, she found herself going through an Elf Bar a week. (Each one contains as much nicotine as 590 cigarettes, according to one estimate.) Ms Addison said during her period of most intense use, her gums turned grey.

“They looked really pretty, honestly,” she said of the devices. “I just never had an interest in vaping until the pretty ones started being sold.”

About five years after Juul became many people’s mental image for the word “vape”, e-cigarettes are in the midst of another face-lift. The understated look associated with Juul has been edged out by the rounded, vivid designs of Elf Bars and other brands, whose colour schemes often correspond with their flavours.

In interviews, young people compared the appearance of these disposable e-cigarettes to candy, pacifiers, lip gloss and soap.

“They almost look like toys,” said Mr Carter James, 23, a music producer who lives in the Brooklyn borough of New York, and said he stopped using e-cigarettes over the summer.

Some public health experts are concerned that the playful appearance of these devices – which is neatly in line with the maximalist aesthetic preferences of Generation Z – may offer appealing new cover for nicotine products.

Doctors say nicotine is especially addictive for young people, and research suggests that teenage vapers risk both immediate and long-term lung damage.

In combination with candy- and fruit-inspired flavours – a major focus of anti-tobacco groups – alluring vape packaging could steer young people toward e-cigarettes, several experts said.

“If it looks glamorous and it looks appealing, that’s going to be the first driver that will bring a horse to water,” said Mr Brian King, chief of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) tobacco centre. “The flavours then get them to drink. And the nicotine keeps them coming back for more.”

Joe Camel for Gen Z?

Dr Susan Linn, a psychologist and lecturer in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, said there was “no question” that the appearance of Elf Bars was geared to catch the eyes of adolescents or even children, who gravitate toward bright colours and rounded shapes.

She compared the juvenile look of Elf Bars to Joe Camel, the cartoon character retired by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco after years of criticism that it was targeted at children.

Decades later, e-cigarette companies also made visual appeals to young people: In 2018, the FDA issued warnings to companies that sold nicotine products that looked like juice boxes.