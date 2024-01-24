Malaysia Edition: Graft crackdown or political witch hunt? | Crane gives woman a lift to fourth-floor home

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.
Graft probes against prominent individuals continue to be in the news this week, with Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, being charged for failing to disclose her assets.
Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency also summoned 66-year-old Mirzan Mahathir, the eldest son of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, for questioning over his business activities and directed him to declare all his assets within 30 days.
Analysts tell our correspondent Azril Annuar this corruption crackdown by the Anwar Ibrahim government is also viewed by some as political revenge against his former foes, and could be open to abuse.
Meanwhile, household budgets are set to be squeezed this year as the government embarks on economic reforms and slashes subsidies, reports Zunaira Saieed. Water bills will also see hikes, with the added revenue being used to fix leaky pipes and finance new water treatment plants, reports Hazlin Hassan.
Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.
Anti-graft probes against Anwar’s foes raise questions over potential abuse
While opposition leaders are being probed, the PM’s allies have had their corruption cases set aside.
Economic reforms to hit middle, high-income earners
The government is shifting to targeted subsidies for fuel and electricity, and imposing tax hikes.
Malaysians to pay more for water as nation seeks to replace ageing infrastructure
Malaysia considers legal proceedings against foreign banks linked to 1MDB graft
They did not conduct proper due diligence before facilitating fund transfers, Malaysia said.
Bali bombers may return to Malaysia after sentencing
It was through a secret agreement that was negotiated with a senior Trump-era official.