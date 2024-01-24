Malaysia Edition: Graft crackdown or political witch hunt? | Crane gives woman a lift to fourth-floor home

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

Graft probes against prominent individuals continue to be in the news this week, with Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the wife of former finance minister Daim Zainuddin, being charged for failing to disclose her assets.

Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency also summoned 66-year-old Mirzan Mahathir, the eldest son of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, for questioning over his business activities and directed him to declare all his assets within 30 days.

Analysts tell our correspondent Azril Annuar this corruption crackdown by the Anwar Ibrahim government is also viewed by some as political revenge against his former foes, and could be open to abuse.

Meanwhile, household budgets are set to be squeezed this year as the government embarks on economic reforms and slashes subsidies, reports Zunaira Saieed. Water bills will also see hikes, with the added revenue being used to fix leaky pipes and finance new water treatment plants, reports Hazlin Hassan.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.