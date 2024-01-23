Malaysia ex-finance minister’s wife charged in graft probe

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency on Jan 23 charged former finance minister Daim Zainuddin’s wife for not declaring her assets.

These include the 60-storey Ilham Tower building in the capital Kuala Lumpur that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized in December.

The court set bail at 250,000 ringgit (around S$70,850), demanding a surety and for Nai’mah Abdul Khalid to surrender her passport. The court fixed March 22 for mention.

The MACC is also investigating Daim.

On Jan 10, MACC officers summoned Naimah and the couple’s two sons to record their statements.

Naimah claimed her husband had been persecuted for his successes and that there was a plot to make it seem that he was corrupt.

The MACC had previously said the probe against Daim is based on existing laws and information from a leak of confidential financial information dubbed the Pandora Papers. BLOOMBERG, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK