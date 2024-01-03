Malaysia Edition: Anwar in anti-graft mode | TRX mall in new financial district draws crowds

Asian Insider: Malaysia Edition helps you connect the dots on the biggest stories playing out in Malaysia every week. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox.

All eyes were back on the political front this week, with influential former finance minister Daim Zainuddin accusing Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of a witch-hunt. This comes after Ilham Tower, his skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, was seized by the anti-graft agency as part of investigations said to be linked to a controversial deal dating back 25 years ago.

PM Anwar has however stood firm and lauded the agency for going after corruption suspects, regardless of their position or status.

Elsewhere, floods in Malaysia have begun to subside and the hope is that the worst of the year-end monsoon is over as we begin 2024. The downpours have not just displaced thousands but also wreaked havoc on the roads, as with a Singaporean tour bus that skidded off the highway in Johor.

A member of the Terengganu state executive council also got into hot water for romanticising the floods, after he said wading in ankle-deep water rekindled his childhood memories.

Read too about tourist attractions in Malaysia — the new Tun Razak Exchange mall in Kuala Lumpur as well as Penang Hill and its funicular railway.

Follow ST’s coverage as we continue to bring you the latest developments and thank you for reading The Straits Times.