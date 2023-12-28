Nothing but a political witch-hunt: Ex-finance minister breaks silence on Malaysian graft probe

PETALING JAYA – A former finance minister has hit out at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations on him and his family, saying that it is nothing short of a political witch-hunt due to the “animus” of the prime minister.

In a statement on Dec 28, Tun Daim Zainuddin broke his silence and said that until today, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki had not informed him of the offence he had allegedly committed.

“As a former senior government member, and out of respect for the investigative process, I have kept silent until now.

“However, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki have not shown the same respect for the process with their continuing uncalled-for comments and statements, leaving me with no choice but to respond in order to protect my reputation and good name,” said Mr Daim.

He added that he was referring to statements issued by PM Anwar on the investigation.

“I deny categorically any corrupt act or wrongdoing of whatsoever nature by myself or my family. This investigation is nothing short of a political witch-hunt against us. Till today I have not been informed as to what offence I am alleged to have committed despite my repeated written queries to the MACC.

“I can reveal that we received a letter signed by Azam himself declining point-blank to tell me what the offence is. Yet, there has been an organised effort to discredit me by releasing misinformation and baseless insinuations against me,” said Mr Daim.

“It is public knowledge that Anwar – for reasons best known to him – regards me as a political threat and foe who must be discredited. It would be futile and dishonest for him to deny this.”

Mr Daim then said that it is an “irrefutable fact” that under the MACC Act 2009, the chief commissioner is dependent on the prime minister for his appointment or extension of tenure.

“Anwar’s latest tirade against me in December, which stated, ‘it is an open secret. Someone had reaped so much wealth’, is a reckless and unsubstantiated insinuation that I am guilty of some unspecified offences.

“This amply shows his animus against me. It is also highly inappropriate and an abuse of power for a prime minister to interfere or influence an ongoing investigation by making blatant public insinuations of guilt. I have consulted my lawyers on this and will take the appropriate action in due course.

“As regards to the MACC chief Azam, it is unacceptable, unprofessional and suspicious that he has resorted to making various prejudicial comments against me in public whilst the investigation is still ongoing.

“As head of the organisation, Azam must also be held responsible for a slew of ‘source’ news leaks on the purported investigation.

“These so-called ‘sources’ can only be coming from within the MACC as it purports to reveal details of the said investigation.

“The purpose of the leaks is clearly to justify their high-handed actions against me and to paint myself as a corrupt person and offender. Not being told of the offences against me, I am in no position to answer them or defend myself.

“I have, since the beginning of this investigation, extended the fullest cooperation to the MACC and regularly communicated with them via my lawyers.

“As such, it is patently false for the MACC ‘sources’ to claim that I have not made a proper disclosure of the financial details demanded by MACC.