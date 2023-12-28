3 injured after S’pore tour bus crashes on Malaysia highway

SINGAPORE - In the early hours of Dec 27, Mr Jeremy Chua awoke to pain from a severely injured kneecap, in a coach that had turned turtle on the North-South Highway in Malaysia.

Mr Chua, 27, and his girlfriend were in a tour bus and headed from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, when the vehicle skidded off the highway in Johor and crashed. It was about 3.54am at that time.

“Most of the passengers were asleep when the crash happened,” said Mr Chua, who had booked the coach ride through a third-party booking website. “The pain was bearable, but I was in shock for a moment because I was also sleeping then.”

He added that his girlfriend had bumped her head in the crash.

According to Mr Chua, a financial consultant, the coach had cleared the Malaysian checkpoint at around 3am on Dec 27, and the accident happened about an hour later near Kulai, at the 41.3km mark of the highway.

It was raining very heavily when the bus crashed, and he saw the driver helping passengers out of the vehicle, he added.

“I was seated in the first seat behind the driver,” he said. “I was very shocked to see the glass (of the windscreen) crack.”