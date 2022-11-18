Malaysia Edition: A tough polls to call | Billboards spice up Tambun campaign

Updated
Published
6 min ago

It’s the eve of Malaysia’s general election and the pundits have predicted different outcomes, calling it for both the ruling alliance Barisan Nasional as well as its rival Pakatan Harapan. 

Here are seven things to watch for on polling day, as you follow our election coverage here.

Record numbers, divided electorate make polls tough to call

Political instability is set to continue, unless a coalition with a strong mandate emerges tomorrow.

Narrow margins expected in battleground Perak

Fierce contests in the state could affect the election outcome at the national level.

DAP fields Malay candidates

DAP’s pro-Chinese image has prevented the Pakatan Harapan coalition from forming alliances with other parties.

Economic issues are top voter concern

But most would cast their ballot according to who the candidate is or which party they represent.

Billboard wars in Tambun

The battle for Tambun between opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and local Perikatan Nasional candidate Faizal Azumu has played out over a series of billboards in the Perak town.

Seven things to know about Malaysia GE2022

Malaysia will go to the polls tomorrow, with the outcome expected to be too close to call.

