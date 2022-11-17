Malaysia GE2022: DAP flexes Malay candidates to dispel pro-Chinese image

KUALA LUMPUR - The Democratic Action Party (DAP) had the largest number of lawmakers in Parliament coming into Saturday’s general election, but scepticism from the Malay Muslim majority – its Achilles heel – has effectively capped its influence on Malaysian politics.

While DAP presents itself as multiracial, decades of ethnocentric rhetoric from rival parties claiming that it seeks to undermine privileges accorded to the Bumiputera (a term used to describe Malays and native minorities) and Islamic interests has meant that its membership and voter support has remained largely Chinese.