Seven things to know about Malaysia GE2022

Tiny Perlis, with only three parliamentary wards, is shaping up to be one of the states to watch as BN, which has ruled the place since Independence, risked losing the northern state after it axed influential Umno warlord Shahidan Kassim from its candidate list in this election, and he opted to contest for rival PN.

Another tough fight is in Perak, which has 24 constituencies and is an important testing ground for both rural Malay votes and multiracial urban votes. Both Zahid and Datuk Seri Anwar are facing tricky battles in their constituencies, and the outcome here will prove indicative of how their coalitions perform in the rest of the country.

Zahid will be defending his seat in the Bagan Datuk parliamentary ward against an onslaught from PH’s Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin who believed he stands a good chance of unseating the Umno president from his home turf.

For Anwar, his star presence means he continues to attract huge crowds during his hustings, but he has staked his political career on an uphill battle to unseat popular incumbent Ahmad Faizal Azumu from the Tambun parliamentary seat in Perak.

3. Who are the candidates