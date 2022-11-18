Malaysia GE2022: Billboard wars dominate campaigning in hot seat Tambun

A flurry of party flags along the streets in the hot seat of Tambun, Perak, on Nov 16, 2022. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
TAMBUN, Perak - The top contenders for the hot seat of Tambun, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) incumbent MP Faizal Azumu, have engaged in a war of words via giant posters in the Perak constituency.

Here’s a guide to their billboard wars:

Ayor not ayaq

A campaign poster in Tambun depicting incumbent MP Faizal Azumu with his much-used “Ayor bukan Ayaq” slogan explaining how locals refer to water. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The word “ayor” first entered prominence in Malaysian politics when Tambun native Faizal explained in a Twitter video that was how locals referred to “air” or water in Malay, and not “ayaq” as how people in northern state Penang would call it.

He released the video soon after Penang-born Anwar announced his intention to contest in Perak for the first time. The “ayor not ayaq” poster was first seen by shopkeepers nearby in late October.

Never lost in Tambun

A campaign poster with the words “Never lost in Tambun” referencing Datuk Seri Faizal’s undefeated election record seen near a highway exit in Tambun. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Around the same time the first poster went up, another billboard was informing drivers leaving Tambun and heading towards state capital Ipoh that Datuk Seri Faizal had “Never lost in Tambun”.

The billboard referred to the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president’s victory in elections there, having won the Tambun Parliament and Chenderiang state seats in 2018 under the PH banner. It was also a reference to the Lost World amusement park, a well-known tourist destination in Tambun.

Anwar the “giant”

A gigantic poster of Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim towers over passers-by and motorists in Tambun’s Manjoi district. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

After his competitor’s posters drew eyeballs and much airtime during press conferences, Datuk Seri Anwar’s campaign team responded with its own billboards. One poster in support of the opposition leader in Gugusan Manjoi towered above the two-storey buildings in the area.

Another poster of Datuk Seri Anwar accompanied with the slogan “From Tambun for Malaysia” was erected near Tambun’s old buildings. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Accompanied by the words “From Tambun for Malaysia”, Mr Anwar’s larger-than-life poster played down his outsider status and promoted his campaign promise to serve not just the constituency but also the country if he became prime minister.

Responding to the “giant” posters, Barisan Nasional’s Tambun candidate Aminuddin Hanafiah, who has been less visible on the campaign trail, cautioned that the scaffolding for the posters could cause serious damage if it was blown away during the stormy monsoon season.

Godzilla?

A billboard depicting Godzilla in Tambun, after Mr Faizal remarked that rival Anwar’s posters resembled the fictional monster. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Asked during a press conference about his rival’s poster campaign in Tambun, Mr Faizal feigned incredulity, saying he thought he had seen “Godzilla”. He also clarified that the posters supporting his campaign were not put up by him but by friends of his.

Whoever it was, they soon picked up on Mr Faizal’s sound bite and replaced the original “ayor not ayaq” poster with an image of the fictional sea monster, which said “Ingatkan Godzilla, chor” or “Thought it was Godzilla, bro”, adding the #ayorbukanayaq hashtag for good measure.

A billboard near a Tambun highway exit seemingly responding to the enormous posters of Mr Anwar erected in the town. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

In answer to Mr Anwar’s posters, a “Size does not matter” billboard was put up by the PN campaign team, local media reported.

Mr Faizal confirmed the sentiment, telling reporters: “That is (Anwar’s) creativity. Fantastic right? If I had money to put up such huge posters, I would love to do it as well. But it’s OK, people in Tambun know me.

“He is not from here. So he needs to make his presence felt by putting up such posters.”

“Waste” of money

A poster of BN’s Tambun candidate Aminuddin Hanafiah in Manjoi district. His campaign team has erected fewer posters than his rivals. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Summing up the billboard wars, BN’s Datuk Aminuddin said it was a waste and that the funds used could have been channelled to the people instead. He added that the victory that matters would come at the voting booth and not from the posters, Malaysia Gazette reported.

A campaign poster of Gerakan Tanah Air’s Abdul Rahim Tahir in the hot seat of Tambun, Perak. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
