Life's a party and they're not letting virus spoil things

In one of Jakarta's most affluent neighbourhoods, Kebayoran Baru, a property tycoon and his extended family, consisting of 16 people, threw a birthday party for his father, who is in his 70s.

Sitting at a long table in their double-storey house, they belted out the customary ditty for the day and tucked into nasi tumpeng - turmeric rice fashioned into a cone with side dishes - which is a staple for festive occasions.

Those gathered there that day were from different households but that did not stop them from chatting and mingling freely, without any physical distancing. No one wore masks.

"We are still one family," the tycoon, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times, adding that the family continued to meet regularly for meals and barbecues, despite the threat of Covid-19.

He said: "We eat outdoors or at the open-air terrace when we are together. We don't want to be overly cautious and be in a situation where the virus controls our lives. We have to control it."

Away from public glare, rich Indonesians are flouting the rules meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. But they are spared flak in the media even if some blatantly post pictures and videos of themselves partying on social media.

Under the rules, only a maximum of five people from different households are allowed to gather, and they must all wear masks. Those who flout the rules are liable to a fine of 250,000 rupiah (S$23). This increases to 500,000 rupiah for those who breach the rules for the second time.

The penalties are a pittance for the wealthy.

However, the virus has also shown little regard for the rich and powerful.

Property tycoon Yanuar Arsad died of Covid-19 after celebrating his 56th birthday party in August. A photo of him holding a glass of rare Macallan malt scotch whisky, with Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto, had gone viral on social media. Several members of the tycoon's family and employees also tested positive for the virus.

In September, more than 20 people living and working in the Bali governor's official residence, Jaya Sabha, tested positive for the coronavirus. The governor's wife, who was asymptomatic, had infected the staff, including her gardener and butlers.