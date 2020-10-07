Some are destined to die, some are not, says hawker

JAKARTA • With a piece of cloth strapped around his forehead as his face mask, coffee vendor Sarippudin chatted cheerfully with his customers at his pushcart while preparing steaming cups of the brew for them.

All were unmasked. One of them, Mr Fauzi, who lives only a stone's throw from where the pushcart was in a small side street, had just returned home from work.

Clad only in a sarong, the 55-year-old cleaner said: "I changed my clothes and came here to chat with him."

Asked why he was not wearing a mask, he replied sheepishly that he was stopping by for a short while only, adding: "Usually when I spend a longer time here to chat, I will wear a mask and pants."

The coffee vendor is a close friend, so it was all right, he said.

Mr Sarippudin, 49, chimed in: "I also take off the mask if I find it hard to breathe. Wearing a mask all the time also irritates my ears."

Here, in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta which reimposed a partial lockdown on Sept 14 due to surging infections, many residents remain nonchalant about the dangers of Covid-19.

Street-food hawker Anton Widiantoro, 25, whose mask was hanging under his chin, said: "Well, many people are infected and hospitalised. Whether it kills, it depends on the disease.

"Some people are destined to die, but some are not."

In another neighbourhood in central Jakarta, 25-year-old housewife Siti Fathya Mahani and her neighbour were chatting and laughing at a food stall near a busy train station.

Ms Fathya had her mask pulled under her chin, while her neighbour - who refused to give her name - had none.

The children playing around them were not wearing masks.

Ms Fathya said unapologetically that she did not believe wearing one could help curb the spread of the virus, as a relative of her husband had contracted it despite heeding health protocols.

Three of her neighbours were infected with Covid-19, but remained asymptomatic.

Ms Fathya was also not overly worried, believing the coronavirus killed only people with underlying health conditions.

She added: "I cannot wear a mask for a long time. It's stuffy.

"I can put it on for just one minute, then I must pull it down again."

The Jakarta administration has vowed to come down hard on those who flout the rules by slapping fines from 250,000 rupiah (S$23), but it appears to have little effect thus far.

Linda Yulisman