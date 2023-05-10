Labuan Bajo: Asean summit’s venue is the next Bali

Labuan Bajo has been called one of Indonesia's "10 new Balis", and is the gateway to the Komodo National Park. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The island was once a quiet fishing town in the westernmost part of Indonesia's Flores island. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The Meruorah Convention Centre at Labuan Bajo, where the 42nd Asean Summit is currently being held. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
The KM Sinabung berthed at Labuan Bajo. The ship is being used to provide additional accommodation during the Asean Summit. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Visitors on board the KN Sinabung, which is currently berthed at Labuan Bajo to provide additional accommodations during the Asean Summit. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Raul Dancel
Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

South-east Asia’s leaders are meeting this week on an enchanting island known as a “gateway” to the dragons and one of Indonesia’s “10 new Balis”.

Labuan Bajo is a once quiet fishing town nestled in the westernmost part of Flores island, in east Indonesia’s Nusa Tenggara region.

It serves as a jump-off point to Komodo and Rinca islands, home to colonies of Komodo dragons, the world’s largest lizards known for wearing down and killing their prey slowly with a bite that delivers a concoction of lethal toxins and deadly bacteria.

Labuan Bajo is the gateway to the Komodo National Park, where travellers, apart from checking out the Komodo dragons, can go hiking in picturesque terrains, frolic in white beaches, and dive in crystal-clear waters that are home to large clusters of colourful reefs and exotic aquatic creatures.

A popular destination is Kanawa, an island paradise with chalk-white beaches and turquoise waters that rival the best beaches in Thailand and the Philippines.

Another is Kalong island for the spectacular display of thousands of flying fox bats streaming out of their caves to search for food across Flores island as the sun sets.

Labuan Bajo’s main street, Jalan Soekarno Hatta, is a busy artery of restaurants, local rumah makans, cafes, travel agencies and dive shops.

About 4km from the town’s centre is the “mirror cave” – Batu Cermin – with its dazzling array of stalactites and stalagmites and a “mirroring light” that seeps through the cave roof and reflects off several clear surfaces and pools of water to light up whole sections of the cave.

The best way to reach Labuan Bajo is by flying into Komodo Airport. There are multiple flights daily from Jakarta, Denpasar and Surabaya, serviced by Garuda Indonesia, Lion Air, Batik Air, Citilink Indonesia and Super Air Jet.

Labuan Bajo is one of the “10 new Balis” that Indonesia is seeking to develop to further prop up its tourism industry.

But it is small, with a population of just over 5,000. With a land area of 13 sq km, the size of Ang Mo Kio in Singapore, it can be explored from end to end by foot in about two hours.

The island is now at a tipping point. The goal is to see it reeling in at least 500,000 tourists a year, or five times what it can currently accommodate.

Tourists enjoy the view of Marina Labuan Bajo ahead of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on May 9, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

So more lodgings and tourist facilities are being planned.

This planned expansion, though, may come at the expense of Labuan Bajo’s small-town charm and laid-back vibe.

“It’s getting busy in Paradise,” said travel website Lonely Planet.

More On This Topic
Asean must stay cohesive and united, given troubled external environment, says PM Lee
Weekend Trip: Swim with mantas, see spectacular scenery in Nusa Penida, 40 minutes from Bali

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top