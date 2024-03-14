Johor bazaars to woo Singaporeans

JOHOR BAHRU - Ramadan bazaar traders are anticipating larger crowds from Singapore this fasting month due to the weak ringgit.

Trader Helmi Razali, 21, said he noticed a significant increase in visitors from Singapore over the past few months.

“Johor Bahru has always been the favourite place for Singaporeans to do their shopping, especially when there is a festival approaching. This has been the case all these years, regardless of the type of festival.

“However, of late, I noticed that their numbers have grown significantly during and in the weeks leading up to a festive season. We saw this during Chinese New Year recently and Christmas at the end of last year.

“I believe we will see a similar trend this Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said when met at a Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Baru Uda.

Mr Helmi, who sells drinks at the bazaar, said he expects to see an increase in Singaporeans from this weekend onwards.

“Since it is just the first week of Ramadan, the improvement may not be too obvious yet. We need to wait until this coming weekend to start seeing the change.

“For now, the number of customers I receive is pretty much the same as last year,” he said.

Ms Nur Fairuz Ab Kadir, 44, who sells pasta and chicken chop at the same bazaar, also believes there will be an increase in shoppers.

“There was a slight increase in crowds on the first day of Ramadan this time compared with last year.

“However, the difference is not too clear at the moment. It will take some time for us to see it.

“Normally, we will see more people coming towards the end of Ramadan, especially on weekends or if there are any holidays,” said the mother of three.