Johor bazaars to woo Singaporeans

JOHOR BAHRU - Ramadan bazaar traders are anticipating larger crowds from Singapore this fasting month due to the weak ringgit.
Trader Helmi Razali, 21, said he noticed a significant increase in visitors from Singapore over the past few months.
“Johor Bahru has always been the favourite place for Singaporeans to do their shopping, especially when there is a festival approaching. This has been the case all these years, regardless of the type of festival.
“However, of late, I noticed that their numbers have grown significantly during and in the weeks leading up to a festive season. We saw this during Chinese New Year recently and Christmas at the end of last year.
“I believe we will see a similar trend this Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said when met at a Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Baru Uda.
Mr Helmi, who sells drinks at the bazaar, said he expects to see an increase in Singaporeans from this weekend onwards.
“Since it is just the first week of Ramadan, the improvement may not be too obvious yet. We need to wait until this coming weekend to start seeing the change.
“For now, the number of customers I receive is pretty much the same as last year,” he said.
Ms Nur Fairuz Ab Kadir, 44, who sells pasta and chicken chop at the same bazaar, also believes there will be an increase in shoppers.
“There was a slight increase in crowds on the first day of Ramadan this time compared with last year.
“However, the difference is not too clear at the moment. It will take some time for us to see it.
“Normally, we will see more people coming towards the end of Ramadan, especially on weekends or if there are any holidays,” said the mother of three.
Ms Nur Fairuz also said that she will not be increasing the price of the food that she sells despite the stronger purchasing power of Singaporeans.
“I have maintained the same price since last year despite the rising cost of ingredients. I don’t want to lose my customers, regardless of where they come from by increasing my price,” she said.
Mr Muhd Akmal Hussin, 37, who sells roasted chicken, said it was important for all traders to maintain affordable prices for their food despite an increase in Singaporean shoppers.
“It is very important for traders to remember that they also have Malaysian customers who are affected by the rising cost of living and the weakening of our ringgit.
“I hope that no traders will go overboard with the price of their food because if even a small group does that, all of us will be affected as the public will then have the impression that the food in Ramadan bazaars in Johor Bahru is expensive,” he added.
On March 12, Johor housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the 16 local authorities in Johor have approved 9,769 lots for 182 Ramadan bazaars statewide.
He said that there are also some 1,904 lots approved for Aidilfitri bazaars in 25 locations in Johor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK