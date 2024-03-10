Fasting for Ramadan to begin on March 12; zakat fitrah rates unchanged from 2023

SINGAPORE – Muslims here will begin fasting for the month of Ramadan on March 12, during which they will pay the compulsory zakat fitrah, or tithe, with its rate set at $5 or $7.70 per person.

The rate remains unchanged from 2023, said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) in a statement on March 9. The rate was derived from the median price of 2.3kg of rice, the staple food in Singapore. Those who consume a higher grade of rice than what is generally consumed by the Muslim community, such as brown rice and basmati rice, may pay the higher rate.

Muis said its Fitrah Committee had concluded that the average price of each grade of rice was about the same as in 2023, adding that the committee also considered the higher cost of living expected in 2024 in its decision to maintain the same rates.

While Muslims can pay the zakat fitrah any time during the month of Ramadan, it must be paid before the morning of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which is slated to fall on April 10. They are advised to pay early ahead of celebrations.

To avoid long queues at mosques, Muis advised Muslims to make payment online. It will also introduce self-service kiosks at more mosques after a pilot in 2023 that was rolled out to 16 mosques.

Kiosks will now be located at a total of 32 mosques, with the new ones being Masjid Abdul Aleem Siddique, Masjid Abdul Gafoor, Masjid Ahmad Ibrahim, Masjid Al-Abrar, Masjid Al-Iman, Masjid Al-Khair, Masjid Al-Mawaddah, Masjid Al-Taqua, Masjid Assyafaah, Masjid Haji Muhammad Salleh, Masjid Hajjah Rahimabi Kebun Limau, Masjid Hang Jebat, Masjid Hussain Sulaiman, Masjid Jamee Chulia, Masjid Maarof and Masjid Darul Makmur, which is temporarily located in Yishun Ring Road.

Besides paying online through the zakat portal or at self-service kiosks, Muslims can also make payment via several other methods, including AXS stations islandwide, writing a cheque to Muis, or using PayLah or Internet banking.

Muis advised those who intend to make payment online to exercise vigilance, citing the risk of scams and phishing attempts.

In a separate statement on March 10, the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, declared March 12 the first day of fasting for Ramadan. This was determined by the imkanur rukyah astronomy calculation method, which was reviewed in 2021 and is based on more than 700 data points of crescent-moon sightings from around the world.

It showed that the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan was unlikely to be seen above Singapore’s horizon when the sun sets on March 10, marking the completion of the month of Syaaban the next day, and the start of Ramadan the day after.

In ushering in the Islamic holy month, Dr Nazirudin wished all Muslims in Singapore a “blessed month of Ramadan”, expressing hopes that the community’s fasting and acts of worship are done with “full appreciation and excellence”.