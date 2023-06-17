International successes set to boost creativity of Malaysia’s film industry

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s recent successes on the international film stage are set to boost its movie industry, as local talent find ways to express their creativity and overcome censorship without needing to venture abroad.

In March the country had its first Oscar winner in the form of Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh, who won the Best Actress award for her performance in the indie sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), which also marked the first time an Asian snagged the award.

This year in May, film-maker Amanda Nell Eu was the first Malaysian to win an award, the Grand Jury Prize, at the Cannes International Critics Week with her debut feature film, Tiger Stripes. It also showed at the Sydney Film Festival held from June 7 to 18.

Another Malaysian, Adele Lim, was one of the co-writers of Disney’s animated feature Raya And The Last Dragon, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2022, for best animated film.

Yet the local film industry generally does not have the international acclaim of the movies of its Asian neighbours such as Thailand and South Korea.

Yeoh’s success could be attributed to her having started her career in the movie industry in Hong Kong in the 1980s before moving to Hollywood.

But other talents, such as Eu, are now being recognised without their having to step outside the country.

The 37-year-old film-maker’s debut offering, which was made in Malaysia, is a unique “body horror” film, about a girl who enters puberty and starts experiencing horrifying physical changes, morphing into a tiger-like creature.

She told The Straits Times that she drew inspiration from her own body and experiences.

“I like to use my body as a tool of storytelling. One of the most violent changes going through your body is puberty. It’s a drastic change for everyone. So I wanted to explore that sensation and of course, you know, puberty is sometimes like a body horror because especially if you don’t know what’s happening to you, it can be incredibly terrifying,” she said.

The movie’s release in Malaysia is being discussed.

When asked if she felt that Malaysians in the local film industry can only succeed if they venture overseas, Eu said: “At the end of the day, Tiger Stripes is a Malaysian film, I live in Malaysia.”

What helped her was working with international partners, having been awarded public grants from eight countries – Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Netherlands, Germany, France and Qatar – she said. She has also submitted the film for many other international competitions.