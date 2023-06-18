Cannes-winning Malaysian horror film Tiger Stripes embraces ‘female monstrosity’

PARIS – One day they are little bundles of joy, the next mood-swing monsters called teenagers with spots, identity crises and oceans of anger.

But in Tiger Stripes, the first Malaysian movie to win a top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May, these teen monsters do not just get acne, but they also start to morph and growl, sprout whiskers and claws and escape into the jungle.

That is a truer face of puberty, insists director Amanda Nell Eu, a passionate advocate of “feminine monstrosity”, which she uses to offer a wildly fresh take on female empowerment, starring Zafreen Zairizal as the 11-year-old protagonist.

“It is not all beautiful – she’s a monster, she’s wild, she’s violent and scary. But also she is herself, and we should celebrate that,” Eu said of the film’s hairy heroine.

The 37-year-old Malaysian wanted to challenge the silence and fear hanging over puberty she recalled growing up in Malaysia and England.

“I feel like for a lot of girls, once they hit the defining moment of puberty, they start learning about shame, about insecurity,” she said.

“I suddenly became hyper-aware of my body and I realised other people were hyper-aware of it and that made me feel really uncomfortable.”

In Tiger Stripes, which won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at Cannes, she exposes and explodes that discomfort, following three friends at a girls’ school and the changing dynamics when one gets her period.

As she begins to perspire more, smell differently and need a bra, others look at her like she is dirty, some girls parroting social conventions by calling her a “whore”.

But then the film veers off into uncharted territory.

The girl whips off her full veil to reveal a tigerish monster, terrifying those around her, but also offering a new narrative of liberation.

“I love the ambiguity of it. She turns into a creature instead of a woman, and that just makes it more open for everyone.”