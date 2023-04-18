Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh urges women to resist being 'put in a box'

KUALA LUMPUR – Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh spoke up on Tuesday for diversity and women’s empowerment in the entertainment industry, telling reporters in Kuala Lumpur “we should never allow somebody to put us in a box”.

Speaking at her first news conference in her home country since her historic best actress win, the Malaysian star returned to themes that had been a staple of her awards season interviews.

“I have been very blessed that I’ve continuously been able to work, and work (with) very interesting, very diverse and very forward-thinking filmmakers. That has enabled me to fight for what I truly believe in: representation, diversity, especially empowerment of women,” she said.

“I don’t believe just because we are women, we are a weaker sex... We should never allow somebody to put us in a box.”

Winning the best actress Oscar – as the first Asian woman ever to do so – “represents so much to so many of us”, she continued, adding that she “heard the roar of joy, happiness all across the world to Los Angeles” following her victory.