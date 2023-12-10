Indonesian chains Kenangan Coffee and Fore Coffee brew up a storm in Singapore

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE – On its first day of operations in September, Kenangan Coffee at Raffles City Shopping Centre sold more than 1,500 drinks.

This helped the Indonesian chain achieve its highest daily revenue at an outlet, said co-founder and chief executive Edward Tirtanata.

Kenangan Coffee was founded in 2017 and operates more than 900 stores, most of them in Indonesia.

Another Indonesian chain, Fore Coffee, had similar sales numbers when it debuted here. Its outlet at Bugis Junction sold nearly 3,000 cups of coffee during its opening weekend in November.

Over the past three months, an Indonesian coffee wave has been brewing in Singapore, even as other coffee franchises exited the market.

Kenangan Coffee, known for its Kenangan Latte that uses black aren, or palm sugar from Indonesia’s Java, has added two outlets, at Changi Airport and Ngee Ann City shopping mall.

The two new chains join Tanamera, an Indonesian coffee chain which now has nine outlets in Singapore since opening its first in Change Alley in 2020.

“Wherever we open an outlet in Singapore, it will most likely be seen throughout the world because many foreign tourists come to this country,” a spokeswoman for Kenangan Coffee told The Straits Times.

The chain opened its first overseas outlet in Malaysia in 2022.

A Fore Coffee spokesman told ST that Singapore is the “central business district” of South-east Asia, and this was a large factor behind its decision to expand to the Republic.

The Bugis outlet is the first one overseas for Fore Coffee, which has more than 120 stores across Indonesia.

As for Tanamera, its co-director for Singapore and Indonesia Ronald Liong said expanding its business to Singapore had always been a goal because of factors such as the close ties between the two countries, the similar tastes and Singapore’s spending power.

“We have a lot of Singaporean expats visiting our Jakarta outlets, and there is a sizeable Indonesian diaspora in Singapore. So we felt that if we enter the Singapore market, at least we will not start as a completely unknown player in the market,” said Mr Liong.