Flash Coffee shuts down all 11 outlets in Singapore; union helping members with salary-related claims

SINGAPORE – Flash Coffee, a start-up known for selling coffee through tech-enabled kiosks and cafes, on Friday denied reports of a “strike” by staff, and said it shut all 11 of its outlets in Singapore on Thursday.

But its workers here are owed salaries, Central Provident Fund contributions and encashment for unused leave, said a union representing food and beverage industry employees.

Workers were told at a meeting on Thursday that the company had been placed on provisional liquidation and their services were terminated effective that day, said Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU) president Julie Cheong on Friday, in response to media queries.

Just two days before, they had been told all 11 outlets would be closed effective Wednesday.

“Salaries owed comprise the balance of 75 per cent of workers’ September salaries, as well as for the work done up till Oct 12, along with encashment of remaining leave days,” said Ms Cheong.

The union, which found out on Friday about allegations of owed salaries made by Flash Coffee employees, will be assisting affected members with salary-related claims.

This comes after a video showing Flash Coffee’s shuttered Jurong Point outlet began circulating on TikTok on Thursday.

The video showed a poster apparently put up by the outlet’s staff, stating that they were “on strike” due to “several late salary payouts”.

Acknowledging online reports about the “strike” at the Jurong Point outlet, Ms Cheong said the union spoke to affected employees, some of whom are union members, to provide help and understand the situation.

Those the union spoke to reported “no explicit plans to put up any coordinated action” after they were informed of the company’s situation, she said.

The union will also provide job assistance, tapping its network of unionised companies as well as the wider labour movement network, including the National Trades Union Congress’ Employment and Employability Institute, she said.

Ms Cheong also said workers whom the union already engaged have been connected to immediate job vacancies in the services sector.

A former Flash Coffee employee who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity said that salary payouts were previously delayed in February, before reverting to being given out on schedule.