SINGAPORE - Around 120 creditors are owed $14.9 million by the Singapore arm of coffee start-up Flash Coffee, which abruptly closed all of its 11 outlets in the Republic last month.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Flash Coffee’s provisional liquidator BDO Advisory said on Thursday that the largest amount owed, about $13.4 million, is to Digital Services SG Four, the start-up’s holding company.