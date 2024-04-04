Emerging markets will outperform in 2024, fund manager says

SINGAPORE - Under-valuations, robust corporate profits, good cashflow and decent returns make emerging market assets extremely attractive, even as United States valuations hit their peak, noted American finance executive James Donald.

Mr Donald, managing director and head of emerging markets at Lazard Asset Management, reckons emerging markets should be a major part of the portfolio of any global investor.

“Interest rates in these markets did not go up as much as they did in US and other developed markets,” Mr Donald said in an interview with The Straits Times. “In Asia, debt did not rise either. Emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America trade at low valuation, deliver high profitability and report decent earnings.”

New York-based Lazard is one of the world’s largest financial advisory and asset management firms with assets under management (AUM) of US$207.0 billion (S$279.56 billion) globally as at Dec 31, 2023.

Its emerging markets AUM stood at US$34.8 billion globally, including US$23.4 billion for Asia Pacific.

Mr Donald said assets and equities in many of these markets, and particularly Asia, are mis-priced: “Valuations are inexpensive, so dividend yields will be high.”

He added that while Wall Street will remain buoyant as the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates during the second half of this year, the growth premium in relation to emerging markets will contract as the US economy slows, possibly during the second half.

Europe remains in recessionary mode this year, while China struggles to reboot its economy, he noted. On the other hand, many emerging markets are growing and positioned to play a huge role in supporting global growth.

Mr Donald is particularly upbeat on Indonesia and India and positive on Latin American economies such as Mexico and Brazil, which he noted are starting from a low base. He also sees undervalued assets in Africa, especially South Africa.

Despite a projected US economic slowdown and recessionary conditions prevailing in Europe over the coming year, Mr Donald does not see a global recession. “While some economies in the West will slow down, economies in emerging markets, especially in Asia, are still growing,” he said.

“This unsynchronised global growth is a good thing because it prevents global boom and bust cycles. The global financial crisis of 2008 was the result of synchronised global growth. Equity investors today don’t want to see such synchronised growth.”

In Indonesia, Mr Donald sees huge upside for assets and equities linked to the extraction of resources, such as nickel, which are used to manufacture of electric vehicle batteries. He also likes Indonesian financial institutions like Bank Rakyat and Bank Mandiri.

“We are quite heavily invested in Indonesia, where the Joko Widodo government has done a great job,” he added.

Another promising Asian market is India, where the government has been focused on growing the country’s economic heft by attracting foreign investments and boosting infrastructure spending.