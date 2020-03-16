Indonesia open to help from Singapore to fight coronavirus outbreak: President Joko

JAKARTA - Indonesia is open to accepting aid from Singapore in its fight against the coronavirus, President Joko Widodo said on Monday (March 16).

Speaking to reporters at the State Palace in Bogor, Mr Joko said that he had spoken to Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong about the assistance, but did not elaborate what kind of help and the amount that would be given.

"I spoke with PM Lee last week on the phone. Singapore wants to help us with much aid," he said.

He added: "If they want to help us, we will accept it."

Meanwhile, Singapore has donated safety equipment and ventilators to hospitals in Batam in order to support treatment of patients with Covid-19.

Last Friday, the Singaporean Consul-General in Batam, Mr Mark Low, handed over 50 hazmat suits and two ventilators to Batam Mayor Muhammad Rudi as the city is tackling a rising number of infections.

Indonesia has confirmed 134 cases and recorded five deaths caused by Covid-19 as of Monday.

It has stepped up efforts to combat the virus in the vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands by implementing social distancing measures, which include closing schools in the capital Jakarta for two weeks starting on Monday, while encouraging middle and low ranked civil servants to work from home and do religious activities at home. A number of companies are also making arrangements for their employees to work from home.