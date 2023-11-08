'I try to be strong': Filipino typhoon survivors on starting again

TACLOBAN, Philippines - A decade after Super Typhoon Haiyan hit the central Philippines and left more than 7,000 people dead or missing, survivors are preparing to commemorate the disaster.

Many of them lost partners, children, siblings, parents and friends in one of the most powerful storms on record.

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of Haiyan, AFP spoke to three people about how they rebuilt their lives after the tragedy.

I try to be strong

Ms Juvilyn Tanega still keeps the Boy Scouts ID card that belonged to her 10-year-old son, Stephen, in a jewellery box.

She found the laminated card in a tree in the days after huge storm surges crashed over the family’s jeepney in Tacloban City.

The family had failed to heed warnings to evacuate and when they finally decided to flee, the jeepney wouldn’t start.

Ms Tanega recalls holding Stephen’s hand as they struggled to stay afloat in the onslaught of seawater.

“He was the last one with me as we fought against the waves,” said Tanega, 40.

“I told him ‘hang on tight, son, we will survive this’. But another wave separated us and I never saw him again.”

Ms Tanega lost her six children, husband, mother, one sister, three nieces and nephews, her best friend, her home and nearly all her possessions in the storm.

The remains of Stephen and two of her other children were never found.

Six months after the disaster Ms Tanega met Mr Joel Aradana, whose wife and two children were killed in the storm.

In their shared grief, they found companionship and had two children – now six and eight – before the relationship ended.

“I am really thankful that he gave me children,” Tanega said, laughing.

“I really wanted another chance to have children before I grew old, to give me enough happiness to be able to recover.”