Climate change: World is set to face 1.5 disasters a day by 2030, says UN

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS) - The world is set to face 1.5 disasters a day - 560 a year - by 2030, as humans put themselves on a "spiral of self-destruction" by heating up the climate and ignoring risk, pushing millions more people into poverty, the United Nations (UN) warned on Tuesday (April 26).

In the past two decades, between 350 and 500 medium-sized to major disasters were recorded annually, but governments are "fundamentally" underestimating their true impact on lives and livelihoods, according to a biennial UN report on disasters.

"Raising the alarm by speaking the truth is not only necessary but crucial," said Ms Mami Mizutori, head of the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), which published the Global Assessment Report 2022.

"The science is clear. It is less costly to take action before a disaster devastates than to wait until destruction is done and respond after it has happened," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned this year that climate change impacts, from heat to drought and flooding, are set to become more frequent and intense, damaging nature, people and the places they live.

But measures to slash planet-heating emissions and adapt to global warming are both lagging, the panel said.

The new UNDRR report said increasingly frequent and intense disasters have killed or affected more people in the last five years than in the previous five-year period, and could push an additional 100 million people into poverty by 2030.

The report covers different types of disasters caused by natural hazards - from floods, droughts and storms to earthquakes and epidemics.

"The world needs to do more to incorporate disaster risk in how we live, build and invest, which is setting humanity on a spiral of self-destruction," said Deputy UN Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed in a statement.

Disasters have cost an average of about US$170 billion (S$234 billion) each year in the last decade, the report said, with developing nations and their poorest people suffering disproportionately.

Those countries already lose an average of 1 per cent of their gross domestic product a year to disasters - ten times more than high-income countries, the report noted.

Asia-Pacific nations are worst hit, with a 1.6 per cent annual GDP dent, said the report, published ahead of a global disaster forum on the Indonesian island of Bali next month.

In the Philippines, for example, millions of people are still recovering from Typhoon Rai, which struck in December, killing over 300 people and leaving hundreds of thousands more displaced, along with about $500 million in damages.