Super typhoon Saola threatens northern Philippines

MANILA – Tropical storm Saola has intensified into a super typhoon, the Philippine weather bureau said on Sunday, raising the possibility of heavy rain and powerful winds hitting important rice and corn growing areas in northern provinces.

Saola, with maximum winds of up to 298kmh near its centre and gusts of up to 370kmh, was over coastal waters of Isabela province early on Sunday, the bureau added.

Heavy rainfall is expected later on Sunday and Monday in the provinces of Isabela, Cagayan, Ilocos and the mountainous Cordillera region, raising the risk of flooding and landslides, the bureau said.

These provinces are among the country's biggest rice, corn and vegetable producers.

Saola is also expected to affect provinces on the main Luzon island and Manila over the next three days.

In July, strong winds and rain lashed the northern Philippines as powerful typhoon Doksuri made landfall, causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.

Doksuri went on to make landfall in China where it left a trail of destruction.

Saola is forecast to turn north on Monday and make landfall over southern Taiwan late on Wednesday or early Thursday, the bureau added. REUTERS