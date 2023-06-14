‘I hope this is my last marriage’: Malaysian great-grandmother, 62, marries 28-year-old man

Age is certainly just a number for Malaysian great-grandmother Rokiah Samat who married a man 34 years her junior last year.

Housewife Madam Rokiah, 62, decided to tie the knot with Mr Mohammad Amin Jundail, 28, after knowing him for about a year.

“Even though he is much younger, I am confident that my husband will be able to take care of me until the end of my life and I hope this is my last marriage,” Malay daily Harian Metro quoted Madam Rokiah as saying.

A TikTok video of their unconventional union went viral, racking up 2.4 million views after it was posted four days ago.

Mr Amin, who is a masseur and sells beauty products, said he first messaged Madam Rokiah on October 2021 after coming across her TikTok account.

He had initially wanted to be just friends with her but, over time, he realised that he has feelings for Madam Rokiah, who has 10 children, 22 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

So he decided to travel from his hometown of Semporna in eastern Sabah to meet her. Madam Rokiah lives in the Pasir Puteh district of the east coast state of Kelantan.

“I arrived in Peninsula Malaysia on December 2021 but I got a job as a masseur in Johor. A month later, I finally met her on my birthday, which was on Jan 10 last year, at her house,” Mr Amin told Malay portal mStar Online.

They got engaged on June 6, 2022 and tied the knot three months later, on Sept 9.

Madam Rokiah said she decided to accept Mr Amin as her life partner as they are compatible and he gets along with her children.

“I do not like to live with my children, I am more comfortable living on my own. But at the same time, I need a life partner, and that is why I remarried.

“After all, this is God’s provision. For me, what is more important is not the age but getting an honest and sincere husband,” she said.