Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, to wed girlfriend Chris Wong, 36, at the end of the year

HONG KONG – Wedding bells are set to ring for Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei, 72, and his 36-year-old girlfriend Chris Wong.

At ATV’s 66th Anniversary celebration on Wednesday, Lee revealed that he will tie the knot with the Chinese artist at the end of this year.

“After August, once we finish our work, we will get married at the end of the year,” said the former TVB actor, known for his role as Jade Emperor in the television series Journey To The West (1996) and its sequel Journey To The West 2 (1998).

He added that the wedding ceremony will be low-key as he and Wong do not like events that are too grand.

“As long as the both of us are happy, that’s all that matters. Her parents have also given their blessings.”

Earlier in March, Lee revealed that he had transferred all seven of his properties to Wong in an effort to secure her future after marriage.

The couple’s relationship came to light in 2020 when Hong Kong media reported that Wong, who was carrying Lee’s child, had suffered a miscarriage.

Despite the couple’s significant age difference, they have been in a stable relationship for four years and have similar interests. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK