SINGAPORE – Looking at the works of the late artists Lim Yew Kuan and Chng Seok Tin – both Cultural Medallion recipients – one can see the evolution of the very diverse visual arts landscape in Singapore.

Both artists headline new exhibitions. Taking A Retrospective Glimpse Of Lim Yew Kuan’s World Of Art is on at the Hai Hui Art Gallery till Dec 10, while Through All Vicissitudes: Prints & Sculptures By Chng Seok Tin is on at artcommune gallery till Nov 27.