Ex-PM Thaksin’s release on parole unpopular with 40% of Thais: Poll

BANGKOK - Around 40 per cent of Thais strongly disagreed with the move of the Department of Corrections to release former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on parole, according to results of a recent poll released on Feb 25.

Mr Thaksin is at his Chan Song La residence in Bangkok, having met the department’s criteria of serving one-third of the jail term along with being ill and his age.

Since returning to Thailand in August 2023, Mr Thaksin has not spent a single day behind bars, serving all his jail time at the Police General Hospital instead.

The ruling Pheu Thai Party revealed that the 74-year-old Thaksin was grappling with severe health issues, including cervical spondylosis and tendonitis in his arm while suffering from long Covid, as he had was infected with the virus three times while living abroad.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration among 1,310 respondents at least 18 years old, sampled nationwide from Feb 20 to 22. The results were announced on Feb 25.

Asked about the department’s authority to reduce the punishment or offer parole after the court’s verdict, 40 per cent of respondents strongly disagreed with this power, followed by 19.47 per cent who strongly agreed and 19.16 per cent who moderately disagreed.

Meanwhile, 41.69 per cent of respondents strongly agreed that external experts should take part in the department’s consideration, followed by 24.58 per cent who moderately agreed and 24.27 per cent who strongly disagreed. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK