Thai deputy PM insists Srettha has full power as premier, no interference from Thaksin

BANGKOK – Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also Commerce Minister, dismissed talks that former premier Thaksin Shinawatra will start influencing the country’s administration now that he is out on parole.

Mr Phumtham said on Feb 19 that those who have such concerns are stuck in the past.

Mr Thaksin, who formed the Thai Rak Thai Party, which eventually became the Pheu Thai Party, is believed to command the respect of many core members of the ruling party, including Mr Phumtham.

Mr Phumtham was Mr Thaksin’s right-hand man during both his tenures.

Mr Thaksin returned to his mansion, Baan Chan Song La, on Feb 18 after being confined at the Police General Hospital for 180 days upon his return from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

Asked if he will visit the former prime minister, Mr Phumtham said it is only natural for anyone who respected Mr Thaksin to seek a chance to visit him, especially since he has been away for so many years.

“I want to visit him because I love and respect him. I used to work with him for many years, but first, I must give him time to be with his family... when I have the chance, I will visit him,” he said.

When asked if Mr Thaksin will help strengthen Pheu Thai, Mr Phumtham said the party is already strong and committed to taking care of the people.

“Pheu Thai’s strength does not depend on any individual,” he said.

As for whether Mr Thaksin will play a role in the government’s work, Mr Phumtham said the former premier has clarified that he wants to spend the rest of his days with his family.

However, he said, Mr Thaksin has offered to provide advice on issues that he has experience or expertise in, although it will depend on the government whether it wants to heed the advice.

“Don’t worry and don’t politicise it. Don’t worry that there will be two prime ministers in our government,” he said.

As for allegations that Mr Thaksin faked his illness, so he could stay out of prison and become eligible for parole, Mr Phumtham pointed out that Mr Thaksin has to wear a cast on his right arm because the tendon on his right shoulder has severed due to old age.

“My tendons were also damaged and I had to undergo an operation and wear a cast for six to seven months,” he said.

“He is ill, so please give him moral support. Don’t look at him with suspicion... It’s normal for a person over 70 years old to wear a cast.”

As for Mr Thaksin being granted parole, Mr Phumtham said it will not affect the country’s justice system because Mr Thaksin was released in line with the law. He added that critics are too prejudiced against him.

However, Senator Kittisak Ratanawaraha refuted Mr Phumtham’s views, saying it is amazing that Mr Thaksin was granted parole even though he did not spend a single day behind bars.