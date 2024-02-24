Thai PM says ex-premier Thaksin still weak after release from detention

BANGKOK - Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Feb 24 that ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra was happy and in a good mood but was still weak after his recent release from detention.

Speaking after visiting Thaksin, Mr Srettha told reporters that he did not talk about how the influential 74-year-old ex-premier would help the country.

Thaksin was released on parole on Feb 18, starting a first day of freedom in his homeland, 15 years after fleeing in the wake of his overthrow by the royalist military.

The influential billionaire, whose family’s party is now in power in Thailand, was freed from hospital detention six months into a sentence for abuse of power and conflicts of interest, that was commuted from eight years to one by the country’s king.

Thailand’s best-known and most polarising premier, he has loomed large over politics for two decades, despite 15 years in self-imposed exile to avoid jail, charges he long insisted were cooked up by his enemies to keep him at bay.

He had made a dramatic return from exile in August to serve his jail time and was met by cheering crowds and a media frenzy.

He was transferred to hospital suffering with high blood pressure and chest pains on his first night in jail, and had been detained there ever since.

Thaksin has been at the heart of a long-running power struggle in Thailand between warring elites, an on-off battle characterised by bouts of at times violent street protests by rival movements and the toppling of three Shinawatra-backed governments by court rulings and military coups.

He insists he has retired from politics. REUTERS