Documentary on Indonesian elections ‘slanderous’, says Prabowo’s campaign team

JAKARTA - A new controversial documentary on the Indonesian elections, released days before polling day, has drawn strong reactions, with the team of front-runner candidate Prabowo Subianto calling it “slanderous” and a “hate narrative”.

Dirty Vote, a two-hour documentary uploaded to YouTube on Feb 11, has gained more than two million views in less than 24 hours. It features legal experts who allege that fraud has dominated the election process.

It also accuses the authorities of not being fair and of favouring Mr Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is President Joko Widodo’s elder son.

Dirty Vote is produced and directed by Dandhy Dwi Laksono, an activist, investigative journalist and film-maker.

He is known for the 2019 documentary film Sexy Killers, released before the 2019 Indonesian General Election, which alleged collusion between the political establishment and the coal mining industry.

Mr Habiburokhman, deputy chair of the Prabowo-Gibran campaign team, told reporters at a press conference in Jakarta on Feb 11 that much of what was depicted in the Dirty Vote documentary was untrue.

“Most of what is conveyed in the film is slanderous – a hate narrative that is very assumptive and very unscientific,” said Mr Habiburokhman, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name.

Some 205 million Indonesians are expected to choose their next president on Feb 14. Mr Widodo is constitutionally barred from running again after serving two terms.

The other two candidates in the running are former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and former central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.

The documentary features legal experts, who, among other things, discuss what they feel have been attempts to help the Prabowo-Gibran pair win in the months leading up to the election.

For instance, it mentions how Mr Gibran handed out milk at a public car-free day event in the capital city on Dec 3, 2023.

A 2016 Jakarta gubernatorial order bars “events for the interests of political parties” during car-free days, when vehicles are banned from major thoroughfares as part of an environmental push.

The archipelago’s laws also ban election participants from involving children in their campaigns.

The film also alleged that Mr Prabowo, who is Defence Minister, has received support from his ministry’s social media accounts.

On Jan 21, local media reported that the ministry’s official X account had deleted a tweet containing a hashtag supporting the Prabowo-Gibran campaign.