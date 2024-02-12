Dark clouds of vote-buying overshadows Indonesian election

JAKARTA - When Indonesian housewife Suharti was returning home from a shopping trip, a gathering of political party workers handed her 100,000 rupiah (S$8.60) and a T-shirt – and asked her to vote for their candidate next week.

“They told me to vote for this certain candidate but I still don’t know who I’m going to vote for,” the 53-year-old told AFP.

“Once I’m inside the voting booth, I’ll vote according to what my heart tells me to.”

Voters, candidates and campaign volunteers have told AFP they saw free goodies and envelopes stuffed with cash being handed out ahead of the Feb 14 presidential, parliamentary and regional polls.

About 205 million Indonesians are registered to vote in the world’s third-biggest democracy, and the country’s election monitoring body, Bawaslu, has urged people to report any vote-buying.

But corruption remains a problem, and Transparency International in its 2023 report said the country’s anti-graft commission had been “severely disempowered”.

Parliament is widely viewed as one of Indonesia’s most graft-hit institutions, and the Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) monitor says at least 56 candidates previously convicted of graft are running for seats in this year’s legislative vote.

Hundreds of envelopes

One man who only gave his name as Andri told AFP he had been asked by several candidates running for a seat in parliament for help distributing money and groceries to lure voters.

He said he had been approached because of his role in a Jakarta football fan club.

He accepted the task.

“I usually started (distributing money) to people closest to me first, and then to people in my neighbourhood,” the 37-year-old said.

“I distributed hundreds or even thousands of envelopes, depending on how much the candidates gave me.”