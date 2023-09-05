Asean must push for Myanmar peace plan, says PM Lee, as bloc passes over nation for 2026 chair role

JAKARTA – Asean must push for the full implementation of its peace plan for Myanmar and maintain its stand that the country is not represented by its junta’s political leaders at the bloc’s high-level meetings, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday.

“Otherwise, our credibility will be undermined, and so will Asean centrality. And this would also affect our engagement with key partners, at a time precisely when we need to step up relations with them,” he added.

His remarks come as the Asean leaders meeting in Jakarta issued a strongly worded statement to pass over Myanmar’s turn to take up the rotating chairmanship of the grouping in 2026, which will be assumed by the Philippines.

The statement, released following the 43rd Asean Summit, stressed that the bloc’s road map for Myanmar, also known as the five-point consensus (5PC), remains the main reference to address the issue.

The plan called for a dialogue among all parties, an immediate halt to violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance, and a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to meet all concerned parties.

The country has been in turmoil since Myanmar’s military launched a coup against its democratically elected government in February 2021.

Asean drew up a five-point peace plan with the military two months later, but there has been little progress in quelling the post-coup violence that has killed thousands.

PM Lee noted that during Indonesia’s Asean chairmanship, its efforts on Myanmar, including engaging stakeholders, have resulted in modest progress in humanitarian assistance.

But he stressed that the security, economic and humanitarian situation remains dire, and violence continues.

Asean’s statement also said that the grouping will set up a mechanism comprising the immediate past, current and incoming chairs to tackle the crisis in Myanmar. No further details on this approach were available.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that this approach would allow Asean to manage the crisis in a more continuous manner.

“Everyone understands that this situation cannot change in one year,” she said, adding that such an approach was agreed upon by the bloc to continue to help the people of Myanmar.

PM Lee said that the way Asean handles the current climate of geopolitical and economic uncertainty will influence how much control it has over its future. In order for the bloc to continue coming out stronger in these challenging times, it needs to factor in Asean centrality in all that it does.

Asean centrality refers to the regional grouping being in the driver’s seat and shaping key outcomes affecting South-east Asia, instead of having the region’s fortunes determined by external parties.