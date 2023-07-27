China offers military drills with the Philippines amid sea tensions

MANILA - China has offered to hold joint military drills with the Philippines against the backdrop of elevated tensions over disputed waters.

Beijing’s ambassador to Manila made an “informal” proposal for defence exercises, Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner said late on Wednesday, adding that his office would study China’s pitch.

The joint drills will not be held in the disputed South China Sea if it pushes through, he said.

“We are opening up to any country who would like to help us,” General Brawner told reporters in Manila. More modern countries can help the Philippines with its anti-insurgency efforts, he said.

China’s move comes as Manila and Washington enhance their longstanding defence alliance that saw the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr expand the access of American troops to Philippine military sites and host its biggest military exercises with the US earlier this year.

While Beijing seeks closer defence ties with Manila, the Philippines has complained of repeated encroachment that is preventing Filipino fishermen from venturing out to the South China Sea.

The Philippines said earlier in July that there were dozens of Chinese fishing vessels swarming south of an oil and gas-rich area in contested waters. BLOOMBERG