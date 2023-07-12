China says it does not accept Philippines’ 2016 South China Sea arbitration win

Protesters wave flags in front of the Chinese Consulate in Manila to during a demonstration on July 12, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING – China does not accept or recognise the Philippines’ South China Sea arbitral tribunal ruling from 2016, which concluded Beijing’s claim to almost the entire South China Sea was groundless, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Philippines won a landmark arbitration case seven years ago that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea, where about US$3 trillion (S$4 trillion) worth of sea-borne goods pass every year.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it does not accept any claim or action based on the ruling.

“With its ruling, the tribunal violated the principle of state consent, went beyond its authority to hear the case and perverted law,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbing said at a regular news conference.

To celebrate the ruling on its anniversary, the Philippines on Wednesday launched a website containing “official information” about Manila’s arbitration victory against Beijing, according to a Nikkei Asia report. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Philippine military raises ‘alarming concern’ as China beefs up presence in disputed sea
Philippine Coast Guard says China harassed, obstructed resupply mission ships in Spratlys

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top