Philippine military raises ‘alarming concern’ as China beefs up presence in disputed sea

MANILA – The Philippine military raised “alarming concern” after spotting at least 47 Chinese militia vessels swarming Iroquois Reef and seven Chinese maritime assets, including two warships, near Sabina Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said its air surveillance missions last Friday showed that China had beefed up its presence in these areas near Reed Bank, a resource-rich underwater volcanic mountain with a flat surface located within Manila’s 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“These developments raise an alarming concern about China’s intentions and actions within these disputed waters,” the AFP said. “Recto Bank (also referred to as Reed Bank), a significant feature for the Philippines holding immense potential for the country’s energy security and economic growth, stands as a focal point in this rising concern over China’s recent behaviour.”

The military said that Chinese fishing vessels near Iroquois Reef rose to 47 compared with only 12 in February.

“The Chinese fishing vessels were observed to be anchored in groups of five to seven, and no fishing activities were noticed. They seemed to just loiter in the area,” said Lieutenant Karla Andres, one of the pilots who joined the air surveillance missions over the Spratlys.

The Philippine military also observed two People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels and three China Coast Guard ships “regularly loitering” near Sabina Shoal.

AFP Western Command spokesman Ariel Coloma told China to “cease its swarming of vessels to respect our sovereign rights”.

The military’s air surveillance missions were held on the same day China Coast Guard vessels shadowed Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships escorting boats on a resupply mission for Philippine Navy soldiers stationed at an old warship grounded in Second Thomas Shoal, located in another part of the Spratlys.

China’s increasing assertiveness in the disputed sea has pushed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to forge stronger defence and security cooperation with military allies such as the United States, Japan and Australia.

But Mr Marcos continues to balance relations with China, and direct communication lines have been opened between the two countries to help settle the maritime dispute.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday defended Beijing’s actions against the PCG last Friday, saying the Filipinos were the ones that “intruded” into Chinese territory without permission.

“In accordance with the law, the Chinese Coast Guard vessel carried out law enforcement activities to uphold China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order. The Chinese side’s manoeuvres were professional and restrained,” said Mr Wang.

US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, however, said Washington is concerned over Beijing’s “irresponsible behaviour” in the South China Sea that threatens the security and legal rights of the Philippines, a treaty ally of the US.

She urged China to comply with international law, including the 2016 arbitral ruling that struck down Beijing’s nine-dash line claim covering almost the entire South China Sea.