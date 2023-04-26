Maliki’s Hari Raya visit to Brunei reflects close bilateral ties between the two nations: MFA

SINGAPORE – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman had an audience with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on his four-day annual Hari Raya visit to Brunei.

During the visit, from Sunday to Wednesday, they reaffirmed the special and close friendship between both countries and their wide-ranging areas of cooperation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Wednesday.

MFA earlier said that Dr Maliki had been visiting Brunei for Hari Raya since 2016, and this was his first such visit since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Maliki, who is also the Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education, visited the homes of several current and former Brunei ministers to exchange Hari Raya greetings as well.

MFA said: “This annual Hari Raya visit reflects the longstanding and unique bilateral ties between Singapore and Brunei which are underpinned by warm personal ties, frequent high-level exchanges, and a shared commitment to expand bilateral cooperation into new and emerging areas such as food and medical supply resilience, green economy, energy, and civil service exchanges.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Dr Maliki said he was honoured to have had an audience with Sultan Bolkiah to convey greetings from the leaders of Singapore.

He added that Sultan Bolkiah, who last visited Singapore in August 2022, has steadfastly guided the Singapore-Brunei relationship for more than five decades.

“I have no doubt that bilateral cooperation will continue to scale new heights under his wise leadership,” said Dr Maliki.