Lawrence Wong to make official visit to Brunei, first visit to the country as DPM

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make an official visit to Brunei from Wednesday to Thursday, his first visit to the country as DPM.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will have audiences with Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as well as Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. He will also meet Prince Abdul Mateen.

During the two-day visit, he will also meet with Special Adviser to the Sultan and Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office Isa Ibrahim and Brunei’s Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah.

Mr Wong will also meet the Singaporean community in Brunei.

He will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and officials from the ministries of foreign affairs, finance, and communications and information.