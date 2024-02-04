Boycott boost: Malaysian coffee chains gain as locals shun US brands over Gaza war

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s home-grown coffee chains are in the spotlight after a nationwide call on social media to boycott international brands seen as supporting Israel in its war against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

With many in Muslim-majority Malaysia backing the Palestinian cause, there have been calls to support domestic brands instead. Local names that are making their mark in premium and speciality coffee and gaining in popularity include ZUS Coffee, Eight Ounce Coffee, Gigi Coffee, Richiamo Coffee, Bask Bear Coffee and Mukarami Coffee.

“I have shifted to Gigi or ZUS. I used to drink a lot of Starbucks coffee, my middle name was Starbucks,” said a 50-year-old housewife who wanted to be known only as Diana.

“My conscience feels better now,” she said.

Many consumers in Malaysia have been protesting via their wallets since the Israel-Hamas war began in October 2023. The broad boycott of consumer brands identified with the United States or seen as supporting Israel include coffee franchise Starbucks, and food companies such as KFC, McDonald’s, Domino’s, Burger King and Nestle.

The Starbucks coffee chain took a hit from late 2023, facing a decline in traffic when it became one of the main targets of the boycott, after the American-based chain sued a labour union in the US state of Iowa over social media posts supporting Palestine. Starbucks outlets in Malaysia used to be packed to the brim but are now mostly quiet.

With over 400 stores across Malaysia, Starbucks is one of the biggest and most prominent coffee chains in the country.

“My local Starbucks used to be bustling with people. Now there are hardly any,” said business owner Ivy Simon, 45, adding that local coffee joints have seen a huge boom instead.

“The other day we wanted to go to a local coffee shop for breakfast, but it was full,” she added.

Ms Rafizah Amran, owner-operator of Mukarami Coffee, said she has noticed a significant spike in sales since late November 2023.

“We believe it is a direct response to the ongoing Middle East conflict,” she told ST.

Mukarami Coffee has seen a 15 to 20 per cent increase in daily sales across its outlets in Selangor state.

“This growth is remarkable, considering there were no major changes in our marketing strategy or menu offerings. It’s a clear indication that consumers are pivoting to local brands, reflecting their stance through their purchasing decisions,” Ms Rafizah added.